Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,567,131 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 92.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,122 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,567,131 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 46,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $2,888,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa America cut shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.04.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

