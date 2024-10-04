Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Tower by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,570 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $164,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMT opened at $229.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

