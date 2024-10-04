Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 92 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 49,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nelnet by 139.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Nelnet from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Nelnet Stock Performance

Nelnet stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 33.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.92. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $116.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.16 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $324.90 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Nelnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

