Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

