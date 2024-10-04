Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 842.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 816,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 730,121 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,532.2% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 737,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after purchasing an additional 717,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at $10,506,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.