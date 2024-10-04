Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8,337.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,182 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $890.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a PE ratio of 95.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $846.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $779.47. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $945.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $855.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.