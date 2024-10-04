Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

