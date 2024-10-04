Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $69,000 in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vistra by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vistra by 633.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Vistra by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,276,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $132.45 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $135.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

