Centurion (CNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.45

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Centurion has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $48,408.23 and $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.00061142 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

