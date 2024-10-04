Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $266.50 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Terra has a market cap of $266.50 million and $43.01 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

