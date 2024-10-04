My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $30,040.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001995 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004385 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

