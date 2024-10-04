Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $695,052.82

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $695,052.82 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001995 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

