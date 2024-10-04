GateToken Market Capitalization Tops $782.75 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $8.60 or 0.00013798 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $782.75 million and $3.04 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,363.82 or 1.00035324 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00055887 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,997,125 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 90,997,119.85202345 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.48033604 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,994,692.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.