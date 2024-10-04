Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $711.21 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $711.21 million and approximately $30.06 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00007507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,964,322 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 151,953,859.99414074 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.60945752 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $36,519,231.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

