Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.75 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.75 million and approximately $2,910.04 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,499.62 or 0.39298866 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

