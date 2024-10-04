Cosmos Price Hits $4.61 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00007390 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $85.95 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00042171 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

