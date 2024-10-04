UBS Group Trims Humana (NYSE:HUM) Target Price to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.24.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,568,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.90. Humana has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Humana by 17.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

