Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Stock Price Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62.93 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 62.93 ($0.84). 392,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 600,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.77).

Novacyt Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £43.23 million, a PE ratio of -160.47 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71.

About Novacyt

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

