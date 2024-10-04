HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Trading 10.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.82 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.82 ($0.09). Approximately 1,558,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 854,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7.83.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

