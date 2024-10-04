Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 129,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 83,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Stock Up 22.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

