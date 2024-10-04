Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $14.56. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 1,971,364 shares.

CAPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 26.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 3.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

