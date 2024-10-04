Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 11.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 114,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 116,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Highland Copper Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

