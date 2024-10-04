CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 7.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49. 1,097,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,134,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CommScope Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CommScope by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,050,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CommScope by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

