Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $42.49. Approximately 188,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 595,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.47% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

