Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.66 and last traded at $103.28, with a volume of 40062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Argan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Argan

Argan Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,830.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,539 shares of company stock worth $7,785,385 over the last ninety days. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Argan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Argan by 76.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Argan by 70.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.