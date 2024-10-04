Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.62. 2,774,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,350,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.

