Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 91,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 240,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

PAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paymentus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Paymentus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Paymentus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Paymentus had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $197.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Paymentus’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter worth $1,053,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paymentus by 128,017.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,888 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paymentus by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

