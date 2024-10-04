Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.79. 4,097,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,040,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,746,695.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $591,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462,980 shares of company stock worth $20,795,679 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cipher Mining by 321.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

