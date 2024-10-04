10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.08. 792,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,612,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised 10x Genomics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,711.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,581,000 after buying an additional 90,204 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after acquiring an additional 553,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,248 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

