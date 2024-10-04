Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading 5.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $136.82 and last traded at $135.93. Approximately 1,002,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,011,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Get Illumina alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 426.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth $4,527,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Illumina by 33.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Illumina by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 390,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,560,000 after acquiring an additional 114,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.