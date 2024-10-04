Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.77. 241,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 853,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. On average, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,215,000 after acquiring an additional 604,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,087,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,915 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,796,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,374,000 after purchasing an additional 380,319 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,756,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,722 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

