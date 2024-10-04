Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 3,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

