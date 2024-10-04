Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 69,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 183,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). Analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapport Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,730,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $58,105,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,393,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $17,403,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,859,000.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

