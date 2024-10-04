Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Price Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.59. Approximately 143,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 405,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,059.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,123. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

