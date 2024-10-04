Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.03, with a volume of 299825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Baird R W raised shares of Vertex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Get Vertex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VERX

Vertex Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,875,976.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $56,715,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,054,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,875,976.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 158,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $5,922,203.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,430,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,299,827. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,900 shares of company stock valued at $64,107,653. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Vertex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vertex during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vertex during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

(Get Free Report)

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.