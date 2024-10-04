Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 253,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 401,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,051.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,492 shares of company stock worth $4,641,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.