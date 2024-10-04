Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 130159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $628.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 47,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $160,777.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,537.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock worth $28,871,935 in the last 90 days. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Five Point by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 77,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

