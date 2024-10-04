Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 81501469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Trading Up 47.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Insider Activity

In other Bezant Resources news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($601,926.16). Corporate insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

