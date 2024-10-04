Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and last traded at GBX 1,147.60 ($15.35), with a volume of 16361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.78).

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The stock has a market cap of £216.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,500.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 948.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 870.79.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

