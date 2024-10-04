Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.40 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.71), with a volume of 605413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).

Schroder Real Estate Invest Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £258.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.75, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Schroder Real Estate Invest’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and whose shares are traded on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI). The Company is a Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and benefits from the various tax advantages offered by the UK REIT regime.

