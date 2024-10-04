Anchor Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,058,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,549,000 after purchasing an additional 545,178 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 846.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,422 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $175.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

