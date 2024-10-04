Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day moving average of $223.27. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $247.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,592,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Read Our Latest Report on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.