Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $16,327,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $710,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

