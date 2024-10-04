Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

