Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $29.65 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.