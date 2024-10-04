Anchor Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.