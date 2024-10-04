Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 24,432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,487 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,176,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,334,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 721,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,321 shares in the company, valued at $819,596.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Down 0.8 %

EQH opened at $41.60 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

