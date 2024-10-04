Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,328,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,684,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $19,908,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IJH stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.