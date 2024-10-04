Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 692.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,303 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $144.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.42.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

