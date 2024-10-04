Anchor Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after purchasing an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after purchasing an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEU opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.